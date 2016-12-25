7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
8:35 Kinderfilm:
10:00 Tv.Film:Magic Stocking
12:00 Fish Finder
12:35 Top Gear
13:30 ATV Sport Mix
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:05 Entern. Carline:Mosconi Cup XXIII
16:20 Soeng Ngie Keukengeheimen:Kerst Special
17:30 It’s Harvest Time
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 Christmas Light Fight
20:00 Balletschool Marlene Family Christmas Show
21:15 Michael Buble Sings And Swings
22:15 Tv.Film:Every Christmas Has A Story
23:40 CNN Nieuws
00:05 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZONDAG 25 DECEMBER 2016 /// ATVCH.12.1)
7:00 BBC Nieuws