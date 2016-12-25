7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

8:35 Kinderfilm:

10:00 Tv.Film:Magic Stocking

12:00 Fish Finder

12:35 Top Gear

13:30 ATV Sport Mix

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:05 Entern. Carline:Mosconi Cup XXIII

16:20 Soeng Ngie Keukengeheimen:Kerst Special

17:30 It’s Harvest Time

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 Christmas Light Fight

20:00 Balletschool Marlene Family Christmas Show

21:15 Michael Buble Sings And Swings

22:15 Tv.Film:Every Christmas Has A Story

23:40 CNN Nieuws

00:05 Einde Uitzending

