7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Kinderfilm : Pinocchio
9:52 Tribute To Cesare Calor
10:55 Cheerleading
11:45 Lucas Oil On The Edge
12:10 Top Gear Extra Gear
12:43 Fish Finder : Kayser
13:15 Skate Board Street
14:01 Maranatha Ministries
15:01 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : Eto Sedney
16:16 New Lives In The Wild : Texas
17:10 Batman Bad As A Hater
17:31 Fuller House
18:07 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Costas Garden Odyssey
19:12 Entertainment : The Everly Brothers : The Reunion Concert
20:25 NVD Programma : Let’s Go Local
20:37 Puerto Latino Internacional
21:20 Sherlock
23:13 Tv.film : Saved By Grace
00:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)