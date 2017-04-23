Zondag 23 April 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10    Kinderfilm : Pinocchio

9:52    Tribute To Cesare Calor

10:55  Cheerleading

11:45  Lucas Oil On The Edge

12:10  Top Gear Extra Gear

12:43  Fish Finder : Kayser

13:15  Skate Board Street

14:01  Maranatha Ministries

15:01  Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : Eto Sedney

16:16  New Lives In The Wild : Texas

17:10  Batman Bad As A Hater

17:31  Fuller House

18:07  Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:35  Costas  Garden Odyssey

19:12  Entertainment : The Everly Brothers : The Reunion Concert

20:25  NVD Programma : Let’s Go Local

20:37  Puerto Latino Internacional

21:20  Sherlock

A modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st century London.

23:13  Tv.film : Saved By Grace

A retired police officer, despondent over the loss of his family, contemplates a dramatic decision which will change his life forever, until he meets a mysterious woman who, through her……

00:45  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden) 

 
 