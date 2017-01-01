7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 The Legend Of Chupacabras
9:35 Ama Pro Flat Track
10:00 The Most Extreme Truck In The World
11:00 Red Bull Signature Series Dreamline
12:00 Fifth Gear
13:00 Fish Finder
13:30 Bounty Hole Ironhorse Mud Ranch TGW
13:55 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan
16:15 DNA Journaal
17:00 Documentaire: Hidden India : Land Of Rivers
18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Uncle Buck
19:00 Suriname Beter Per m2
19:10 Homes By The Sea
20:20 Puerto Latino International
20:50 Sherlock
22:35 Tv.film : 20th Century Woman
00:30 EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)
(WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN)