7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:11 The Lion Guard
8:36 Gravity Falls
9:00 Tv.film:The Boy In The Dress
10:05 Most Extreme X-Games
10:30 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Soeng Ngie Kerst 2017
11:30 The Grand Tour
12:40 The Real Cost BMX Big Air Final X-Games
13:36 Lucas Oil On The Edge
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Carline Entertainment:50 Jr.Showbizz Henk Van Vliet
16:16 Christmas With Gordon Ramsay’s:Stuff The Turkey!
17:06 Playing House
17:30 Fiber Vibes
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:36 Marlon
18:58 Victorian Bakers Christmas Special
20:05 The Great Christmas Light Fight
21:00 Ed Stafford:Left For Dead:Madagascar:The Coastel Mangroves
21:55 Puerto Latino Internacional
22:30 Tv.film:Black Nativity
00:07 Documentaire:Kilauea:Mountain Of Fire
01:10 Tv.film:Misconduct
03:00 Tv.film:Date And Switch
04:35 Dig
05:22 National Geographic:Ancient Megastructure Collection:Angkor Wat
06:10 CNN Nieuws
Zondag 17 December 2017 (KN.12.1)
7:00 CNN Nieuws