Zondag 15 Januari 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Steven Reyme Minstries

8:10    Kinderfilm : Barbie In Rock N Royals

In deze film speelt Barbie de rol van Prinses Courtney, een moderne prinses wiens leven op de kop staat wanneer ze van plek ruilt met Erika, een rockster. Twee zeer verschillende werelden komen samen wanneer Prinses Courtney per ongeluk terecht komt in het Rockkamp en Erika in het Prinsessenkamp. Terwijl de begeleiders van de rivaliserende kampen de vergissingen proberen recht te trekken, passen Courtney en Erika zich aan en maken zij nieuwe vrienden.

9:37    Winx Club

10:00  Drag Boat Racing Diamonds Nationals

10:47  Monster Jam

11:31  Most Extreme X – Games

12:00  Top Gear

13:06  Billards

14:00  Maranatha Ministries

15:00  Carline Entertainment : Owru Poku man Fu Sranan : Clerance Breeveld

16:10  Future Worm

16:30  The Coolest Places On Earth : American Cities

16:55  DNA Journaal

17:10  The Adventures Of Tin Tin : Prisoners Of The Sun

18:00  Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45  Costas Garden Odyssey

19:21  Entertainment : Paul McCartney And Wings

20:12  Puerto Latino Internacional

20:45  Documentaire : How Hard Can It Be : Balloon House

21:35  Britains Biggest Adventures With Bear Grylls

22:30  Tv.film : Welcome To Me

Alice lijdt aan een borderline persoonlijkheidsstoornis. Op een dag wint ze de mega-loterij en besluit ze al haar geld te spenderen aan het opzetten van een talkshow. De show zal niet alleen haar grote persoonlijkheid moeten weerspiegelen maar ook in haar moeilijke verleden duiken. Zelfs als dat betekent dat ze zich moet vervreemden van haar familie en vrienden.

00:05  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

