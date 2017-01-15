7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Minstries
8:10 Kinderfilm : Barbie In Rock N Royals
9:37 Winx Club
10:00 Drag Boat Racing Diamonds Nationals
10:47 Monster Jam
11:31 Most Extreme X – Games
12:00 Top Gear
13:06 Billards
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Carline Entertainment : Owru Poku man Fu Sranan : Clerance Breeveld
16:10 Future Worm
16:30 The Coolest Places On Earth : American Cities
16:55 DNA Journaal
17:10 The Adventures Of Tin Tin : Prisoners Of The Sun
18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 Costas Garden Odyssey
19:21 Entertainment : Paul McCartney And Wings
20:12 Puerto Latino Internacional
20:45 Documentaire : How Hard Can It Be : Balloon House
21:35 Britains Biggest Adventures With Bear Grylls
22:30 Tv.film : Welcome To Me
00:05 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)