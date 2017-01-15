7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Minstries

8:10 Kinderfilm : Barbie In Rock N Royals

9:37 Winx Club

10:00 Drag Boat Racing Diamonds Nationals

10:47 Monster Jam

11:31 Most Extreme X – Games

12:00 Top Gear

13:06 Billards

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 Carline Entertainment : Owru Poku man Fu Sranan : Clerance Breeveld

16:10 Future Worm

16:30 The Coolest Places On Earth : American Cities

16:55 DNA Journaal

17:10 The Adventures Of Tin Tin : Prisoners Of The Sun

18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 Costas Garden Odyssey

19:21 Entertainment : Paul McCartney And Wings

20:12 Puerto Latino Internacional

20:45 Documentaire : How Hard Can It Be : Balloon House

21:35 Britains Biggest Adventures With Bear Grylls

22:30 Tv.film : Welcome To Me

00:05 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)