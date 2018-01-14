07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministires
08:10 The Lion Guard
08:35 Gravity Falls
09:00 Kinderfilm:Pup Star Better 2 Gether
10:35 Fim X-Trial World Championship
11:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Lee Kum Kee Programma
11:21 The Grand Tour
12:10 World’s Strongest Man
13:20 Monster Jam:Freestyle:Singapore
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan:Gerold Fabis
16:06 Documentaire:China’s New Silk Road
16:30 The Looney Tunes
17:00 Playing House
17:30 Fiber Vibes
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Kim’s Convenience
19:00 ATV Nieuws Jaaroverzicht 2017
19:30 Sabrina The Teenage Witch
20:00 Ed Stafford:Left For Dead
21:00 Tv.film:The Secret Life Of Bees
22:55 Tv.film:Bringing Down The House
00:41 Docmentaire:Franzetta Painting With Fire
02:26 Tv.film:Starship Troopers:Traitor Of Mars
03:55 Documentaire:Great Scotch Whisky
05:25 Van Helsing
06:10 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 14 Januari 2018 (KN.12.1)
