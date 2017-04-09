7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Kinderfilm : G.I. Joe Arise , Serpentor Arise !
The G.I. Joe force learn that Cobra is out to clone a new leader for the organization, making them a greater threat than ever before.
10:06 X – Games
11:00 Top Gear Extra Gear
11:25 Fish Finder
12:05 F-1 Grand Prix 2017 : China (Shanghai)
14:10 Maranatha Ministries
15:10 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : Clarence Breeveld
16:20 DNA Actueel
16:31 New Lives In The Wild : Alaska
17:20 Fuller House
In a continuation of Full House (1987), D.J. Fuller is a mother of three young boys and is a recent widow. D.J.’s sister Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy and Kimmy’s teenage daughter all move in to help raise her sons. The house is now a lot fuller.
18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Uncle Buck
An unreliable man-child takes care of his brother’s kids.
19:01 Entertainment : Michael Jackson : Bad
20:12 NVD Programma : Let’s Go Local
20:20 Puerto Latino Internacional
21:01 Sherlock
A modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st century London.
22:45 Tv.film : Now You See Me 2
Het verhaal speelt zich precies een jaar later na “Now You See Me” af. ‘The Four Horsemen’ zijn erg succesvol, nadat ze de FBI destijds op een spectaculaire manier te slim af waren en hierdoor veel sympathie bij het publiek gewonnen hebben. Ze krijgen nu echter te maken met een nieuwe vijand, die hen uitdaagt om hun gevaarlijkste overval ooit te gaan plegen.
01:00 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
