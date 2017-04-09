Zondag 09 April 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10    Kinderfilm : G.I. Joe Arise , Serpentor Arise !

The G.I. Joe force learn that Cobra is out to clone a new leader for the organization, making them a greater threat than ever before.

10:06  X – Games

11:00  Top Gear Extra Gear

11:25  Fish Finder

12:05  F-1 Grand Prix 2017 : China (Shanghai)

14:10  Maranatha Ministries

15:10  Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : Clarence Breeveld

16:20  DNA Actueel

16:31  New Lives In The Wild : Alaska

17:20  Fuller House

In a continuation of Full House (1987), D.J. Fuller is a mother of three young boys and is a recent widow. D.J.’s sister Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy and Kimmy’s teenage daughter all move in to help raise her sons. The house is now a lot fuller.

18:00  Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30  Uncle Buck

An unreliable man-child takes care of his brother’s kids.

19:01  Entertainment : Michael Jackson : Bad

20:12  NVD Programma : Let’s Go Local

20:20  Puerto Latino Internacional

21:01  Sherlock

A modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st century London.

22:45  Tv.film : Now You See Me 2

Het verhaal speelt zich precies een jaar later na “Now You See Me” af. ‘The Four Horsemen’ zijn erg succesvol, nadat ze de FBI destijds op een spectaculaire manier te slim af waren en hierdoor veel sympathie bij het publiek gewonnen hebben. Ze krijgen nu echter te maken met een nieuwe vijand, die hen uitdaagt om hun gevaarlijkste overval ooit te gaan plegen.

01:00  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

