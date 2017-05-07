7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Kinderfilm : Roary The Racing Car
10:17 Sports Doping : Winning At Any Cost
11:18 Red Bull Signature Series
12:11 Fish Finder : Trinidad Tarpon 1
12:40 Top Gear Extra Gear
13:10 World Cup Of Pool
14:05 Maranatha Ministries
15:05 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : The Golden Gate Boys
16:11 Documentaire : Big Cats : An Amazing Animal Family
17:00 Winx Club
17:20 Fuller House
18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Uncle Buck
19:00 Entertainment : Freddie Mercury : The Great Pretender
20:35 Puerto Latino Internacional
21:15 Sherlock
22:57 Tv.film : Between Us
00:35 The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman
01:26 Tv.film : Return Of Xander Cage
03:13 Documentaire : Kingdom Of Plants
04:04 Below Deck Mediterranean
04:47 Malibu Country
05:10 Animals
05:38 Documentaire : Ballrooms And Ballerinas : Dance At The BBC
06:38 CNN Nieuws