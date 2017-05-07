7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Kinderfilm : Roary The Racing Car

10:17 Sports Doping : Winning At Any Cost

11:18 Red Bull Signature Series

12:11 Fish Finder : Trinidad Tarpon 1

12:40 Top Gear Extra Gear

13:10 World Cup Of Pool

14:05 Maranatha Ministries

15:05 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : The Golden Gate Boys

16:11 Documentaire : Big Cats : An Amazing Animal Family

17:00 Winx Club

17:20 Fuller House

18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 Uncle Buck

19:00 Entertainment : Freddie Mercury : The Great Pretender

20:35 Puerto Latino Internacional

21:15 Sherlock

22:57 Tv.film : Between Us

00:35 The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman

01:26 Tv.film : Return Of Xander Cage

03:13 Documentaire : Kingdom Of Plants

04:04 Below Deck Mediterranean

04:47 Malibu Country

05:10 Animals

05:38 Documentaire : Ballrooms And Ballerinas : Dance At The BBC

06:38 CNN Nieuws