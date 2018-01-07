07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministires
08:11 The Lion Guard
08:35 Gravity Falls
09:00 Kinderfilm:Home
10:37 Die Berliner Night Of The Jumps
11:37 The Grand Tour
12:42 Fish Finder
13:15 US Open 8-Ball Van Boening vs Orcollo
14:06 Maranatha Ministries
15:06 Carline Entertainment:Bobby Vinton Live
16:15 Documentaire:Hackers Are People Too
17:00 Playing House
17:30 Fiber Vibes
18:00 ATV Nieuws Jaaroverzicht 2017
18:45 Marlon
19:15 Gardeners World
20:00 Ed Stafford:Left For Dead
21:00 Tv.film:RED
22:55 Tv.film:RED 2
00:51 Documentaire:How THe Earth Was Made:Inside The Volcano
02:25 Tv.film:7 Cases
04:06 Ancient Megastructure Collection:Angkor Wat
05:10 Tv.film:Afflicted
06:21 Dig
07:03 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 07 Januari 2018 (KN.12.1)
