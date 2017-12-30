7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Programma Logos International
8:37 The Lion Guard
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchef U.S.
10:21 Mech X 4
11:05 Survivor
12:03 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: Dinosaur
14:00 Entertainment:Agnetha Abba And After
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Ducktales
16:00 America’s Got Talent
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV-Surifesta Countdown To Owru Yari
19:15 Met ATV Op Weg Naar 2018
20:25 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Oudjaar Special
21:05 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:25 Carline Entertainment: Carline Owru Yari Tv Show
22:35 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:45 Superstore
22:10 Absentia
22:51 Entert.: Sranan Kaseko Legends
01:35 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
02:10 Daytime Divas
02:55 Tv.film: Assault On Precinct 13
04:45 Benched
05:10 Little Big Shots U.K.
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 30 DECEMBER 2017 ATV(KN.12.1)
