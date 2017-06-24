7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Logos International
8:36 My Little Pony
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchefs Junior
10:20 Project Runway Junior
11:03 The Amazing Race:Canada
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm:Elena and The Secret Of Avalor
13:52 Documentaire:Tribe
14:56 Getting To Know China
15:25 De Levende Steen Gemeente
16:00 America’s Got Talent
17:32 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:06 Sranan Torie:Jodium:Prati Libi No Bun
19:31 Documentaire:Wild France With Ray Mears
20:12 Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan:The Falling Stones
21:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
22:01 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:11 Superstore
22:38 Rebel
23:22 Tv.Film:Youth In Oregon
01:11 ATV Nieuws
01:47 Van Helsing
02:30 Tv.Film:John Wick Chapter 2
04:33 Secret Of The Underground:Capone Escape Tunnels
05:16 Aftermath
06:00 12 Monkeys
06:44 Little Big Shots
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zaterdag 24 Juni 2017 (KN.12.1)
