7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Programma Logos International
8:36 Mickey Mouse : Duck The Hall Christmas Special
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Chopped Junior
10:20 Project Runway
11:25 The Amazing Race
12:09 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Tv.film : The Rooftop Christmas Tree
14:10 Documentaire : Christmas Buyers Beware
14:35 Documentaire : Secrets Of Your Christmas Dinner
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Kung Fu Panda Holiday
16:00 New Zeelands Got Talent
17:00 Lab Rats : Merry Glitchmas
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:43 NVD Info : Prijsaanduiding
18:50 Sranan Tori : ASaGo : Den Uma Sa E Tek Moni Nanga Tu Anoe
20:00 Carline Entertainment : Mosconi Cup XXIII
21:06 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:31 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
21:40 Luke Cage
22:35 America Got Talent : Holiday Spectacular
00:10 ATV Nieuws
