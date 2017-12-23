7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Programma Logos International
8:37 The Lion Guard
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchef U.S.
10:21 Project Runway
11:22 Survivor
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Frozen
14:20 Entertainment:Christmas In Norway With The St.Olaf Choir
15:17 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:45 Angelina Ballerina
16:01 America’s Got Talent
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sranan Tori:Wan Denki:Drai Luku A Yari Di Pasa
19:11 Documentaire:Jago:A Life Underwater
20:02 Carline Entertainment
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Superstore
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Absentia
22:51 Tv.film:This Christmas
00:56 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
01:32 Daytime Divas
02:15 Tv.film:A Season For Miracles
03:55 The Coolest Places On Earth
04:15 Benched
04:40 Tv.film:A Christmas Wedding Tail
06:10 Little Big Shots U.K.
07:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zaterdag 23 December 2017 (KN.12.1)
7:00 CNN Nieuws