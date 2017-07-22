7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Logos International
8:35 Darkwing Duck
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchefs Junior
10:20 Project Runway Junior
11:10 The Amazing Race:Canada
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:LEGO:Scooby Doo Blowout Beach Bash
14:00 Entertainment:Yanni Live At Royal Albert Hall
14:30 Getting To know China
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 G.I.Joe
16:00 Americas Got Talent
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:46 Sranan Tori:Jodium:Mati Kang Broko Joe Neki
19:20 Handmade In Japan:The Kimono
20:00 Entertainment:George Strait:The Cowboy Rides Away
21:16 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Superstore
22:03 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 The Breaks
23:00 Tv.film:Pitbull:Tough Women
01:22 ATV Nieuws
02:00 Van Helsing
02:43 Tv.film:Lovelace
04:16 Ross Kemp Extreme World:Chicago
05:00 Aftermath
05:43 Lifes Too Short
06:12 Little Big Shots
06:55 CNN Nieuws
