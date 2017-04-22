7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Logos International
8:35 Mickey And The Roadster Racers
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchefs Junior
10:20 Project Runway Junior
11:05 The Amazing Race (Canada)
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm : A Dogs Purpose
14:25 Doc.: Tribe Series
15:25 De Levende Steen Gemeente
16:00 Americas Got Talent
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 Nieuws
18:50 Doc.: How To Build Everything
19:15 Sranan Tori : A Sa Go Tap Jari Special
20:05 Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan : Eto Sedney
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:50 Trekking : Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Carters Get Rich
22:30 Being Mary Jane
23:00 Tv.Film : Certain Women
00:55 Herh. ATV Nieuws
01:35 EINDE UITZENDING
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN