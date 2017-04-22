7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Logos International

8:35 Mickey And The Roadster Racers

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Masterchefs Junior

10:20 Project Runway Junior

11:05 The Amazing Race (Canada)

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm : A Dogs Purpose

14:25 Doc.: Tribe Series

15:25 De Levende Steen Gemeente

16:00 Americas Got Talent

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 Nieuws

18:50 Doc.: How To Build Everything

19:15 Sranan Tori : A Sa Go Tap Jari Special

20:05 Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan : Eto Sedney

21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:50 Trekking : Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 Carters Get Rich

22:30 Being Mary Jane

23:00 Tv.Film : Certain Women

00:55 Herh. ATV Nieuws

01:35 EINDE UITZENDING

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN