ZATERDAG 21 OKTOBER 2017

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 The Lion Guard

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Masterchef Junior

10:20 Project Runway

11:25 Survivor

12:10 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Tv.Film:Time Toys

14:05 Entnm.:Simon and Garfunkel The Harmony Game

15:20 De Levende Steen Gemeente

16:00 America’s Got Talent

16:45 Alpha and Omega 3:The Great Wolf Games

17:35 SZF magazine herh.

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 NIMOS REDD Geoportal

18:55 VSB Infomercial 3:Raveen Ramtahalsing

19:05 Doc.:Congo Bush Pilots

20:00 Carline Entertainment:

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Superstore

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Shots Fired

22:55 Tv.Film:Wonder Woman

01:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws

02:00 Divorce

02:35 Tv.Film:Killing Salazar

04:15 My Floating Home

04:40 Famously Single

05:25 Family Tools

05:50 Little Big Shots

06:35 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)