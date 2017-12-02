07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 The Lion Guard

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Winx Club

10:00 Masterchef Junior

10:44 Project Runway

11:47 Survivor

12:30 Tv.Film:90 Minutes in Heaven

14:35 Entm.:Legends in Concert:Satchmo At His Best

15:35 De Levende Steen Gemeente

16:05 Mister Supranational

18:05 ATV Nieuws

18:50 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

19:10 A Very Pentatonix Christmas

20:05 Carline Entertainment:

21:20 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:40 Telesur Beurs Flits

22:10 Superstore

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 Absentia

23:05 Miss Supranational (Herh.)

01:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:45 Divorce

02:15 Tv.Film:Bearcity

04:00 The Coolest Places On Earth(afl.02):Americas West Coast

04:20 Famously Single

05:05 Family Tools

05:50 Little Big Shots

06:35 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)