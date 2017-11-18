07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 The Lion Guard
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Masterchef Junior
10:20 Project Runway
11:25 Survivor
12:10 Batman
12:35 Kinderfilm : The Spiderwick Chronicles
14:15 Star Wars Rebels
15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 America’s Got Talent
17:15 Hey Jackie
17:35 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Sranan Tori : Poli Trauma
19:20 SOZAVO Infomercial ABS/MICS
19:35 The King Of Queens
20:10 Carline Entertnm.:
21:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Superstore
22:40 Absentia
23:25 Tv.Film: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
01:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:15 Divorce
02:45 Tv.Film: Harry Potter And The Sorcerers Stone
05:25 My Floating Home
06:15 Famously Single
7:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 18 NOVEMBER 2017 // ATV(KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws