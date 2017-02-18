Zaterdag 18 Februari 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Logos International

8:35    Mickey And The Roadster Racers

9:00    Caribbean Newsline

9:35    Masterchef Junior

24 of the best junior home cooks in the country between the ages of eight and 13 will compete in the first audition round and present their dishes to the judges.

10:20  Project Runway

11:22  The Amazing Race : Canada

The Amazing Race Canada is a reality television competition between ten teams of two in a race around the world to ‘amazing’ locations.

12:06  BBC Nieuws

12:36  Kinderfilm : Trolls

Prinses Poppy is de optimistische leider van de trollen. Samen met haar tegenpool Branch moet het onwaarschijnlijke duo hun vertrouwde wereld verlaten en belanden ze samen in een avontuur dat hun krachten op de proef stelt. Hun vijanden zijn de Bergens, pessimistische wezens die enkel blij zijn als ze trollen in hun maag hebben zitten.

14:15  Entertainment : Rihanna : Good Girl Bad Girl

15:10  De Levende Steen Gemeente  

15:40  New Zealand’s Got Talent

16:45  Documentaire : What You Can’t See

17:35  SZF Magazine

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:47  Voorlichtingprogramma MINOV

19:20  How It’s Made

19:50  Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : Gerda Havertong

21:04  Mini-Documentaire : Project U Ke : Talking Prints

21:15  The Rubing Health Foundation

21:35  Trekking : Lotto / Lottoe Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

21:50  Mac Gyver

Young Angus “Mac” MacGyver creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, relying on his unconventional problem-solving skills to save lives

22:35  Being Mary Jane

The life of a young black woman, her work, her family, and the popular talk show which she hosts.

23:16  Tv.film : Nerve

De verlegen en timide Vee is een laatstejaars studente op de middelbare school. Ze gaat een online uitdaging aan op de website NERVE. De website nodigt haar volgers uit om video’s in te sturen van zichzelf tijdens het uitvoeren van riskante en gevaarlijke opdrachten in ruil voor prijzen. Al snel zit Vee gevangen in een spel waarbij elke beweging gemanipuleerd wordt door de anonieme gemeenschap van volgers.

01:02  ATV Nieuws

01:40  Einde Uitzending ATV

            01:40  Einde Uitzending ATV

 
 