7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Logos International
8:35 Mickey And The Roadster Racers
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchef Junior
24 of the best junior home cooks in the country between the ages of eight and 13 will compete in the first audition round and present their dishes to the judges.
10:20 Project Runway
11:22 The Amazing Race : Canada
The Amazing Race Canada is a reality television competition between ten teams of two in a race around the world to ‘amazing’ locations.
12:06 BBC Nieuws
12:36 Kinderfilm : Trolls
Prinses Poppy is de optimistische leider van de trollen. Samen met haar tegenpool Branch moet het onwaarschijnlijke duo hun vertrouwde wereld verlaten en belanden ze samen in een avontuur dat hun krachten op de proef stelt. Hun vijanden zijn de Bergens, pessimistische wezens die enkel blij zijn als ze trollen in hun maag hebben zitten.
14:15 Entertainment : Rihanna : Good Girl Bad Girl
15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:40 New Zealand’s Got Talent
16:45 Documentaire : What You Can’t See
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:47 Voorlichtingprogramma MINOV
19:20 How It’s Made
19:50 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : Gerda Havertong
21:04 Mini-Documentaire : Project U Ke : Talking Prints
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Trekking : Lotto / Lottoe Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
21:50 Mac Gyver
Young Angus “Mac” MacGyver creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, relying on his unconventional problem-solving skills to save lives
22:35 Being Mary Jane
The life of a young black woman, her work, her family, and the popular talk show which she hosts.
23:16 Tv.film : Nerve
De verlegen en timide Vee is een laatstejaars studente op de middelbare school. Ze gaat een online uitdaging aan op de website NERVE. De website nodigt haar volgers uit om video’s in te sturen van zichzelf tijdens het uitvoeren van riskante en gevaarlijke opdrachten in ruil voor prijzen. Al snel zit Vee gevangen in een spel waarbij elke beweging gemanipuleerd wordt door de anonieme gemeenschap van volgers.
01:02 ATV Nieuws
01:40 Einde Uitzending ATV
