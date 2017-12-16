07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:37 Logos International
08:38 The Lion Guard
09:01 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Ducktales
10:00 Masterchef Junior
10:45 Project Runway
12:15 Survivor
14:00 Kinderfilm: Arthur Christmas
15:40 De Levende Steen Gemeente
16:10 America’s Got Talent
17:00 Family Tools
17:25 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Christmas With Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Christmas
19:35 Liv And Maddie
20:05 Carline Entertainment: 50Jr Showbizz Henk Van Vliet
21:25 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Progr.: AZP Vooruit
22:20 Superstore
22:45 Absentia
23:25 Tv Film: Bat Santa
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:05 Daytime Divas
01:50 Tv.Film: Christmas With Holy
03:25 The Coolest Places On Earth(afl.04):wildlife tanzania
03:45 Tv.film :Journey To The Christmas Star
05:00 Benched
05:25 Little Big Shots U.K
06:15 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 16 DECEMBER 2017 ATV(KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws