7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Logos International

8:36 Mickey And The Roadster Racers

9:00 BBC Nieuws

9:35 Masterchef Junior

10:20 Project Runway Junior

11:05 The Amazing Race Canada

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:36 Kinderfilm : The Lion Of Judah

14:05 Documentaire : Tribe Series

15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:31 G.I. Joe

16:03 America’s Got Talent

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Documentaire : How To Build Everything

19:20 The Rubing Health Foundation

20:00 Owru Poku Man fu Sranan : Oscar Harris

21:15 Black-Ish

21:48 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:00 Being Mary Jane

22:41 Tv.film : Patient Seven

00:47 ATV Nieuws

01:25 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)

