7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Logos International
8:36 Mickey And The Roadster Racers
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 Masterchef Junior
24 of the best junior home cooks in the country between the ages of eight and 13 will compete in the first audition round and present their dishes to the judges.
10:20 Project Runway Junior
Contestants under the age of 18 compete to win a full scholarship to FIDM in California, a full sewing and crafting studio from ®brother, a feature in seventeen magazine, and $25,000 to start their own line.
11:05 The Amazing Race Canada
The Amazing Race Canada is a reality television competition between ten teams of two in a race around the world to ‘amazing’ locations.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:36 Kinderfilm : The Lion Of Judah
De film gaat over een aantal dieren; Horace, een geliefd varken, Monty, een paard met een gebroken hart, Slink, een rat, Drake, een haan, Esmay, een koe met jongen, Jack, een ezel, en Judah, een lam. De groep vrienden ontdekt dat Judah gevangen is genomen en waarschijnlijk geslacht gaat worden voor het plaatselijke festival. De groep gaat op zoek naar Judah en dit zorgt voor een aantal grappige avonturen.
14:05 Documentaire : Tribe Series
15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:31 G.I. Joe
16:03 America’s Got Talent
A weekly talent competition where an array of performers — from singers and dancers, to comedians and novelty acts — vie for a $1 million cash prize.
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Documentaire : How To Build Everything
19:20 The Rubing Health Foundation
20:00 Owru Poku Man fu Sranan : Oscar Harris
21:15 Black-Ish
A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.
21:48 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:00 Being Mary Jane
The life of a young black woman, her work, her family, and the popular talk show which she hosts.
22:41 Tv.film : Patient Seven
Een omnibusfilm bestaande uit verschillende verhalen over geestelijk gestoorde patiënten. Deze worden geïnterviewd door Dr. Marcus, om hem te helpen bij het schrijven van een nieuw boek. Elke patiënt heeft een verschrikkelijke misdaad begaan. Al snel doet Marcus de ontdekking dat er één persoon die is die alle patiënten met elkaar verbindt: de nog onbekende patiënt nummer 7.
00:47 ATV Nieuws
01:25 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)
