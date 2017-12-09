07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:37 Logos International
08:38 The Lion Guard
09:01 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Star Wars Rebels
10:00 Masterchef Junior
10:45 Project Runway
12:15 Survivor
13:00 Kinderfilm:Trolls Holiday
14:15 Entertainment:Legends In Concert:Satchmo At His Best
15:11 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:37 A Garfield Christmas Special
16:05 America’s Got Talent
17:31 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sranan Tori:Mix Max
19:10 Modern Marvels:Alcan Highway
20:01 Carline Entertainment
21:17 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Infomercial:Grassalco
21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Superstore
22:30 Absentia
23:11 Tv.film:A Merry Friggin Christmas
00:40 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
01:16 Daytime Divas
02:00 Tv.film:Angels Sing
03:30 The Coolest Places On Earth:Chile
03:50 Famously Single
04:35 Benched
05:00 Little Big Shots
05:45 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zaterdag 09 December 2017 (KN.12.1)
