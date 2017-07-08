07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 Star Wars Rebels

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Masterchefs Junior

10:20 Project Runway Junior

11:06 The Amazing Race:Canada

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:Smurfs:The Lost Villages

14:10 Liv And Maddie

14:35 Fuller House

15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:35 Batman

16:00 Americas Got Talent

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:52 Sranan Tori

19:21 Wild France With Ray Mears:Camargue

20:00 Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan:Perl Barends

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Superstore

21:57 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 The Breaks

22:54 Tv.film:Handsome

00:25 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

01:01 Van Helsing

01:44 Tv.film:The Legend Of Drunken Master

03:27 Documentaire:Cave People Of The Himalaya

04:23 Aftermath

05:06 12 Monkeys

05:50 Little Big Shots

06:33 CNN Nieuws

EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)