7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Programma Logos International
8:36 The Lion Guard
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchef U.S.
10:20 Mech-X4
11:05 Survivor
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.film:Grown Ups
14:20 Entertainment:David Bowie And The Story Of Ziggy Stardust
15:20 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:50 Americas Got Talent
17:20 Batman
17:46 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 EBS Jaaroverzicht 2017
19:00 Documentaire:Now
19:30 Fatsoenlijk Werken Voor Mensen Met Een Beperking
19:45 Carline Entertainment
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:21 Superstore
21:46 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:55 Absentia
22:40 Tv.film:Get Out
00:30 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
01:06 Daytime Divas
01:50 Tv.film:While She Was Out
03:16 The Coolest Places On Earth:60th Parallel
03:36 Tv.film:13 Cameras
05:06 Benched
05:30 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zaterdag 06 Januari 2018 (KN.12.1)
7:00 CNN Nieuws