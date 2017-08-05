Zaterdag 05 Augustus 2017

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Logos International

8:37 Darkwing Duck

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Masterchef Junior

10:20 Project Runway Junior

11:06 The Amazing Race:Canada

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Tv.film:Enter The Warriors Gate

14:30 Discovering Eric Clapton

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:26 G.I. Joe

15:52 Americas Got Talent

16:46 Documentaire:40 Kids By 20 Women

17:31 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Documentaire:Tribe

20:00 Entertainment

21:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:13 Superstore

22:41 The Breaks

23:22 Tv.film:Be Afraid

01:04 ATV Nieuws

01:40 Van Helsing

02:23 Tv.film:War Wolves

04:04 Ross Kemp Extreme World:Mexico

04:48 Aftermath

05:31 Life’s Too Short

06:00 Little Big Shots

06:43 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)