7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Programma Logos International
8:45 Mickey And The Roadster Racers
9:08 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 Masterchefs Junior
The best junior home cooks in the country between the ages of eight and 13 will compete in the first audition round and present their dishes to the judges.
10:25 Project Runway
11:27 The Amazing Race Canada
The Amazing Race Canada is a reality television competition between ten teams of two in a race around the world to ‘amazing’ locations.
12:11 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm : Trolls
Prinses Poppy is de optimistische leider van de trollen. Samen met haar tegenpool Branch moet het onwaarschijnlijke duo hun vertrouwde wereld verlaten en belanden ze samen in een avontuur dat hun krachten op de proef stelt. Hun vijanden zijn de Bergens, pessimistische wezens die enkel blij zijn als ze trollen in hun maag hebben zitten.
14:15 Entertainment : George Harrison
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Star Wars Rebels
16:00 Unbelievable Caught On Camera
17:00 The Flintstones
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:51 How It’s Made : Artifical Limbs
19:15 Liv And Maddie
19:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
20:06 Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan : Erwin Bouterse
21:20 Blackish
A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.
21:51 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2/ M atch.3 / High.5
22:00 Being Mary Jane
The life of a young black woman, her work, her family, and the popular talk show which she hosts.
22:45 Tv.film : Bridgend
Sara verhuist samen met haar vader Dave naar een plaatsje in Bridgend County. Dave is daar als politieman betrokken bij het onderzoek naar een zelfmoordgolf onder jongeren. Als bezorgde vader probeert hij te verhinderen dat Sara in de gesloten, zich vijandig opstellende jongerengemeenschap wordt opgenomen.
00:45 ATV Nieuws
01:25 EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)
(WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN)