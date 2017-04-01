Zaterdag 01 April 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00        BBC Nieuws

 7:35       Programma Logos International

 8:45       Mickey And The Roadster Racers

 9:08       Caribbean Newsline

 9:40       Masterchefs Junior

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of masterchef junior season 02 series

The best junior home cooks in the country between the ages of eight and 13 will compete in the first audition round and present their dishes to the judges.

10:25     Project Runway

11:27     The Amazing Race Canada

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of the amazing race canada season 03 series

The Amazing Race Canada is a reality television competition between ten teams of two in a race around the world to ‘amazing’ locations.

12:11     BBC Nieuws

12:40     Kinderfilm : Trolls

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of trolls animated movie

Prinses Poppy is de optimistische leider van de trollen. Samen met haar tegenpool Branch moet het onwaarschijnlijke duo hun vertrouwde wereld verlaten en belanden ze samen in een avontuur dat hun krachten op de proef stelt. Hun vijanden zijn de Bergens, pessimistische wezens die enkel blij zijn als ze trollen in hun maag hebben zitten.

14:15     Entertainment : George Harrison

15:00     De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30     Star Wars Rebels

16:00     Unbelievable Caught On Camera

17:00     The Flintstones

17:30     SZF Magazine

18:00     ATV Nieuws

18:51     How It’s Made : Artifical Limbs

19:15     Liv And Maddie

19:40     The Rubing Health Foundation

20:06     Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan : Erwin Bouterse

21:20     Blackish

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of black-ish season 03 series

A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

21:51     Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2/ M atch.3 / High.5

22:00     Being Mary Jane

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of being mary jane season 04 series

The life of a young black woman, her work, her family, and the popular talk show which she hosts.

22:45     Tv.film : Bridgend

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of bridgend movie

Sara verhuist samen met haar vader Dave naar een plaatsje in Bridgend County. Dave is daar als politieman betrokken bij het onderzoek naar een zelfmoordgolf onder jongeren. Als bezorgde vader probeert hij te verhinderen dat Sara in de gesloten, zich vijandig opstellende jongerengemeenschap wordt opgenomen.

00:45     ATV Nieuws

01:25     EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)

                (WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN)

 
 