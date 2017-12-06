7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Bribi Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Pure Cardio

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Star Wars Rebels

10:00 Tv.film:The Sweetest Christmas

11:30 Batman

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:Horrid Henry Goes To The Movies

13:45 Ravens Home

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Costa Rica:Central America’s Green Treasure

16:00 In Gesprek Met

16:50 Golden Amazon

18:35 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Fiber Vibes

19:00 Bryan Inc.

20:00 Fish Finder

20:35 Entertainment:Discovering Pink Floyd

21:05 Player Attack

21:35 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

21:50 The Guest Book

22:15 Entertainment:Bruno Mars:24K Magic!Live At The Apollo

23:05 Tv.film:Beyond The Reach

00:40 Caribbean Newsline

01:11 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

01:50 Documentaire:After The Last River

03:21 Tv.film:The Reluctant Fundamentalist

05:32 Public Morals

06:15 Naruto

06:40 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)