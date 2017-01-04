WOENSDAG 4 JANUARI 2017 //ATV (KN.12.1)

7:00        BBC Nieuws

7:35        Bribi Ministries

8:10        Fitness:Zuska Workout 2

8:40        Future Worm

9:02        Caribbean Newsline

9:40        Chopped

10:25     Tv.Film:A Mother’s Rage

12:00     BBC Nieuws

12:40     In Gesprek Met.:

13:25     Tiny House Nation

14:10      Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00     Doc.:Manufactured Landscapes

16:25     Entm.:Bee Gees In Our Own Time

17:30     Star Wars Rebels

18:00     ATV Nieuws      

18:45     K.C.Undercover

19:10     H I Actief

19:30     Mike And Molly

20:00     Fish Finder

20:35     Men at Work

21:10     Code Black

22:10     Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20     CYBERWAR

22:45     BLINDSPOT

23:30     Total Divas

00:15     Caribbean Newsline

00:45     ATV Nieuws

01:20     Einde Uitzending

                (wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 