7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Bribi Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Zuska 1 Workout 1

8:40 G.I.Joe Sigma Six

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Inspector Gadget

10:00 Tv.Film:Arthur and Merlin

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 In Gesprek Met.:

13:30 Tiny House Nation

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Doc.:Wild Wales

16:05 Entm.:RIP:A Remix Manifesto

17:35 Future Worm

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Flip Or Flop

19:10 Doc.:Swimming With Monsters

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:31 Men At Work

21:10 Grey’s Anatomy

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Player Attack

22:40 Blindspot

23:25 Total Divas

00:10 Caribbean Newsline

00:40 ATV Nieuws

01:20 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)