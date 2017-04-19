Woensdag 19 April 2017 (KN.12.1)

7:00       BBC Nieuws

7:35       Bribi Ministries

8:10       Fitness : Zuska Workout

8:37       Counterfeit Cat

9:00       Caribbean Newsline

9:35       Ducktales

10:00     Tv.Film : The Twilight Saga : Breaking Dawn (deel.01)

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of the twilight saga:breaking dawn part.1 movie

Na de bruiloft gaan Bella en Edward op huwelijksreis naar Rio De Janeiro, waar Bella tot haar schrik ontdekt zwanger te zijn. De familie van Edward is in shock door de situatie, die de fragiele band tussen de vampieren en weerwolven nog meer spanning bezorgt. Niemand weet wat te verwachten van deze onwaarschijnlijke zwangerschap. Ondertussen blijft ook de dreiging van de Volturi bestaan.

12:03     BBC Nieuws

12:40     In Gesprek Met

13:26     Tiny House Nation

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of tiny house nation season 04 series

Tiny House Nation takes renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zach Giffin across America to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet.

14:30     Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:35     Documentaire : Australia Wild Places : The Red Desert

16:31     G.I. Joe

17:00     Girl Meets World

17:25     SZF Magazine

18:00     ATV Nieuws

18:45     Flip Or Flop

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of flip or flop season 05 series

Real estate agents Tarek and Christina flip houses in Southern California by purchasing old homes in need of TLC and renovating them to perfection. The couple re-sells the houses for a …

19:10     Liv And Maddie

19:36     H.I. Actief

20:03     Fish Finder

20:35     How To Build Everything : Inside A Super Stadium

21:05     Grey’s Anatomy

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of grey's anatomy season 13 series

A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors.

21:56     Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:06     Player Attack

22:35     Blindspot

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of blindspot season 01 series

Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.

23:18     Total Divas

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of total divas season 06 series

Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.

00:01     Caribbean Newsline

00:32     ATV Nieuws

01:10     EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)

                (WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN)

 
 