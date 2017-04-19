Woensdag 19 April 2017 (KN.12.1)
7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Zuska Workout
8:37 Counterfeit Cat
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Ducktales
10:00 Tv.Film : The Twilight Saga : Breaking Dawn (deel.01)
Na de bruiloft gaan Bella en Edward op huwelijksreis naar Rio De Janeiro, waar Bella tot haar schrik ontdekt zwanger te zijn. De familie van Edward is in shock door de situatie, die de fragiele band tussen de vampieren en weerwolven nog meer spanning bezorgt. Niemand weet wat te verwachten van deze onwaarschijnlijke zwangerschap. Ondertussen blijft ook de dreiging van de Volturi bestaan.
12:03 BBC Nieuws
12:40 In Gesprek Met
13:26 Tiny House Nation
Tiny House Nation takes renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zach Giffin across America to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet.
14:30 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:35 Documentaire : Australia Wild Places : The Red Desert
16:31 G.I. Joe
17:00 Girl Meets World
17:25 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Flip Or Flop
Real estate agents Tarek and Christina flip houses in Southern California by purchasing old homes in need of TLC and renovating them to perfection. The couple re-sells the houses for a …
19:10 Liv And Maddie
19:36 H.I. Actief
20:03 Fish Finder
20:35 How To Build Everything : Inside A Super Stadium
21:05 Grey’s Anatomy
A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors.
21:56 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:06 Player Attack
22:35 Blindspot
Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.
23:18 Total Divas
Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.
00:01 Caribbean Newsline
00:32 ATV Nieuws
01:10 EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)
(WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN)