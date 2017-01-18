Woensdag 18 Januari 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Bribi Ministries

8:10    Fitness : Zuska Workout

8:39    Superbook

9:00    Caribbean Newsline

9:35    Chopped

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of chopped season 29 series

It’s a Chopped All-Stars tournament event! Through four preliminary competitions, sixteen celebrities battle it out for a spot in the finale!

10:25  Tv.film : The Longest Week

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of the longest week movie

Nadat zijn ouders voor 20 jaar op ‘vakantie’ gaan naar Parijs, wordt de 11-jarige Conrad (Jason Bateman) opgevoed door het hotelpersoneel. Nu hij begin dertig is wordt zijn leven gevuld met vrouwen en geniet hij van alle comfort van een prestigieus hotel. Dit verandert echter als zijn ouders gaan scheiden en zijn toelage stop gezet wordt, wat er voor zorgt dat hij op straat belandt. Hij moet bij een vriend intrekken.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  In Gesprek Met

13:26  Tiny House Nation

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of tiny house nation season 02 series

Tiny House Nation takes renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zach Giffin across America to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet.

14:11  Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:10  Mighty Cruise Ship

16:05  Kinderfilm : The Prophet

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of the prophet animation movie

Almitra is een ondeugende jonge meid, die altijd weer in de problemen komt, tot groot ongenoegen van haar moeder, de mooie huishoudster Kamila. Op een dag volgt Almitra haar moeder naar haar werk, dat leidt tot een toevallige ontmoeting met een politieke gevangene, genaamd Mustafa, die haar verschillende verhaaltjes vertelt.

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:50  K.C. Undercover

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of k.c. undercover season 01 series

An outspoken and confident technology wiz and skilled black belt discovers that both her parents are spies and expect her to follow in their footsteps.

19:35  H.I. Actief

20:00  Fish Finder

20:32  Men At Work

21:00  Code Black

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of code black season 02 series

The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

21:53  Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:01  Cyberwar

22:27  Blindspot

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of blindspot season 01 series

Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.

23:11  Total Divas

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of total divas season 05 series

Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.

23:54  Caribbean Newsline

00:25  ATV Nieuws

01:05  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

 
 