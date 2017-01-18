7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Zuska Workout
8:39 Superbook
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Chopped
It’s a Chopped All-Stars tournament event! Through four preliminary competitions, sixteen celebrities battle it out for a spot in the finale!
10:25 Tv.film : The Longest Week
Nadat zijn ouders voor 20 jaar op ‘vakantie’ gaan naar Parijs, wordt de 11-jarige Conrad (Jason Bateman) opgevoed door het hotelpersoneel. Nu hij begin dertig is wordt zijn leven gevuld met vrouwen en geniet hij van alle comfort van een prestigieus hotel. Dit verandert echter als zijn ouders gaan scheiden en zijn toelage stop gezet wordt, wat er voor zorgt dat hij op straat belandt. Hij moet bij een vriend intrekken.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 In Gesprek Met
13:26 Tiny House Nation
Tiny House Nation takes renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zach Giffin across America to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet.
14:11 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:10 Mighty Cruise Ship
16:05 Kinderfilm : The Prophet
Almitra is een ondeugende jonge meid, die altijd weer in de problemen komt, tot groot ongenoegen van haar moeder, de mooie huishoudster Kamila. Op een dag volgt Almitra haar moeder naar haar werk, dat leidt tot een toevallige ontmoeting met een politieke gevangene, genaamd Mustafa, die haar verschillende verhaaltjes vertelt.
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 K.C. Undercover
An outspoken and confident technology wiz and skilled black belt discovers that both her parents are spies and expect her to follow in their footsteps.
19:35 H.I. Actief
20:00 Fish Finder
20:32 Men At Work
21:00 Code Black
The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.
21:53 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:01 Cyberwar
22:27 Blindspot
Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.
23:11 Total Divas
Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.
23:54 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 ATV Nieuws
01:05 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
