7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness: Insanity – Fit Test
8:40 G.I.Joe Sigma Six
9:05 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 Doc.: Amazon River Crocs
10:30 Tv.Film : Alone for Christmans
12:05 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Treehouse Master
13:25 Mathilda and the Ramsay Bunch
13:45 Super Hit Video
14:45 Doc.: Lost Kingdoms of Africa Nubia
16:00 In Gesprek Met
16:55 Doc.: Vikings
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Fiber Vibes
18:55 Liv And Maddie
19:20 Flip Or Flop Atlanta
20:00 Fish Finder
20:35 Girl Meets World
21:10 Player Attack
21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 The Catch US
22:45 Blindspot
23:30 Tv.film : Dying of The Light
01:05 Caribbean Newsline
01:35 Herh. ATV Nieuws
02:10 Angie Tribeca
2:35 Tv.Film : Covert Operation
4:05 Doc.: Taboo – Extreme Bodies
4:55 Public Morals
5:40 How Not To Live Your Life
6:10 Naruto
6:55 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
WOENSDAG 15 NOVEMBER 2017 /// ATV(KN.12.1)
