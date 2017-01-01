Woensdag 15 Maart 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Bribi Ministries

8:10    Fitness : Zuzka Workout

8:37    Star Wars Rebel

9:00    Caribbean Newsline

9:35    Celebrity Food Fight

10:00  Tv.film : The Hunger Games Mocking Jay

Tegen alle verwachtingen in heeft Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) de Hongerspelen twee keer overleefd. Maar ondanks dat ze de bloederige arena levend heeft verlaten, is ze nog steeds niet veilig. Haar geliefde Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) is gevangen genomen door Het Capitool dat uit is op wraak en president Snow maakt duidelijk dat niemand veilig is. Katniss groeit uit tot het gezicht van de revolutie, een opstand van de districten die zich verzet tegen de regering die hen regeert en verhongert. Bij de massa wordt ze bekend als hun ‘spotgaai’.

12:01  BBC Nieuws

12:40  In Gesprek Met

13:30  Tiny House Nation

Tiny House Nation takes renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zach Giffin across America to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet.

14:15  Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:15  Documentaire : Tribe Series : Sanema

16:20  Entertainment : Lady Gaga Behind The Poker Face

17:20  Inspector Gadget

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:50  Documentaire : Mega Breakdown : Cargo Truck

20:00  Fish Finder

20:31  1600 Penn

21:10  Code Black

The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

22:01  Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:10  Cyberwar

Tapping into the geopolitics of hacking and surveillance, Ben Makuch travels the world to meet with hackers, government officials, and dissidents to investigate the ecosystem of cyberwarfare.

22:36  Blindspot

Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.

23:20  Total Divas

Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.

00:04  Caribbean Newsline

00:35  ATV Nieuws

01:15  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

 
 