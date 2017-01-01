7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Zuzka Workout
8:37 Star Wars Rebel
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Celebrity Food Fight
10:00 Tv.film : The Hunger Games Mocking Jay
Tegen alle verwachtingen in heeft Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) de Hongerspelen twee keer overleefd. Maar ondanks dat ze de bloederige arena levend heeft verlaten, is ze nog steeds niet veilig. Haar geliefde Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) is gevangen genomen door Het Capitool dat uit is op wraak en president Snow maakt duidelijk dat niemand veilig is. Katniss groeit uit tot het gezicht van de revolutie, een opstand van de districten die zich verzet tegen de regering die hen regeert en verhongert. Bij de massa wordt ze bekend als hun ‘spotgaai’.
12:01 BBC Nieuws
12:40 In Gesprek Met
13:30 Tiny House Nation
Tiny House Nation takes renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zach Giffin across America to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet.
14:15 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:15 Documentaire : Tribe Series : Sanema
16:20 Entertainment : Lady Gaga Behind The Poker Face
17:20 Inspector Gadget
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Documentaire : Mega Breakdown : Cargo Truck
20:00 Fish Finder
20:31 1600 Penn
21:10 Code Black
The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.
22:01 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:10 Cyberwar
Tapping into the geopolitics of hacking and surveillance, Ben Makuch travels the world to meet with hackers, government officials, and dissidents to investigate the ecosystem of cyberwarfare.
22:36 Blindspot
Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.
23:20 Total Divas
Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.
00:04 Caribbean Newsline
00:35 ATV Nieuws
01:15 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)