TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

Woensdag 11 Oktober 2017

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Bribi Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power

08:45 Adventure Time

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Atomic Puppet

10:00 Tv.Film:The Hundred Foot Journey

12:10 The Gong Show

12:55 Mathilda and the Ramsey Bunch

13:20 Jungle Town

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 In Gesprek Met.:

15:50 Doc.:A Bear with a Bounty

16:55 Kinderfilm:JLA Adventures Trapped In Time

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Flip Or Flop Atlanta

19:15 Doc.:Bugs!A Rainforest Adventure

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:31 Liv and Maddie

21:00 Super Human

21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 The Catch US

22:45 Blindspot

23:30 Tv.Film:Gerald’s Game

01:15 Caribbean Newsline

01:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws

02:30 Angie Tribeca

02:50 Tv.Film:Get The Gringo

04:30 Doc.:Jakuchu The Divine Colors

05:20 Public Morals

06:05 How Not To Live Your Life

06:35 Naruto

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)