TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
Woensdag 11 Oktober 2017
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Atomic Puppet
10:00 Tv.Film:The Hundred Foot Journey
12:10 The Gong Show
12:55 Mathilda and the Ramsey Bunch
13:20 Jungle Town
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 In Gesprek Met.:
15:50 Doc.:A Bear with a Bounty
16:55 Kinderfilm:JLA Adventures Trapped In Time
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Flip Or Flop Atlanta
19:15 Doc.:Bugs!A Rainforest Adventure
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:31 Liv and Maddie
21:00 Super Human
21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 The Catch US
22:45 Blindspot
23:30 Tv.Film:Gerald’s Game
01:15 Caribbean Newsline
01:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:30 Angie Tribeca
02:50 Tv.Film:Get The Gringo
04:30 Doc.:Jakuchu The Divine Colors
05:20 Public Morals
06:05 How Not To Live Your Life
06:35 Naruto
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)