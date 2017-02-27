7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Bribi Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Zuska Workout 2

8:38 Batman Mad as a hater

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Celebrity Food Fight

10:00 Tv.Film:Freeheld

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 In Gesprek Met:

13:30 Tiny House Nation

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:15 Doc.:Tribe

16:20 Kinderfilm:Legend of Kung Fu Panda

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Surifatu

19:25 Men at Work

20:00 Fish Finder

20:35 The King of Queens

21:10 Code Black

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Cyberwar

22:40 Blindspot

23:25 Total Divas

00:10 Caribbean Newsline

00:40 ATV Nieuws

01:30 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)