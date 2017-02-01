Woensdag 01 Februari 2017

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Bribi Ministries

8:10    Fitness : Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin

9:00    Caribbean Newsline

9:35    Chopped

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of chopped season 29 series

It’s a Chopped All-Stars tournament event! Through four preliminary competitions, sixteen celebrities battle it out for a spot in the  finale!

10:20  Tv.film : Shark Lake

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of shark lake movie

Meredith Hendricks is de beste agent in haar rustige stadje aan Lake Tahoe. Clint, een dealer van exotische diersoorten op de zwarte markt, wordt voorwaardelijk vrijgelaten en besluit een moordlustige haai vrij te laten. Al snel beginnen zwemmers en wandelaars onderdeel te worden van de voedselketen van de haai. Aan Meredith en haar team de taak om het monster te stoppen.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  In Gesprek Met

13:26  Tiny House Nation

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of tiny house nation season 03 series

Tiny House Nation takes renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zach Giffin across America to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet.

14:10   Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:15  Documentaire : What Plants Talk About

16:15  Tv.film : Sixteen Candles

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of sixteen candles movie

Het gaat niet goed met het tienerleven van Samantha. Ze is verliefd op de knapste jongen van school, terwijl de grootste sukkel van de school een oogje op haar heeft. En omdat haar zus gaat trouwen vergeet de rest van het gezin door alle commotie haar zestiende verjaardag.

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:45  Surifatu

19:20  Documentaire : Global Gardener : In The Tropics

20:00  Fish Finder

20:35  Science Of Stupid

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of science of stupid season 01 series

Host Richard Hammond, from the hit series Top Gear, explains the science behind videos taken from the Internet.

21:10  Code Black

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of code black season 02 series

The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

22:02  Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:10  Cyberwar

22:36  Blindspot

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of blindspot season 01 series

Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.

23:22  Total Divas

00:06  Caribbean Newsline

00:37  ATV Nieuws

01:15  Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.121)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehoud

 
 