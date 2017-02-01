Woensdag 01 Februari 2017

7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Chopped
It’s a Chopped All-Stars tournament event! Through four preliminary competitions, sixteen celebrities battle it out for a spot in the finale!
10:20 Tv.film : Shark Lake
Meredith Hendricks is de beste agent in haar rustige stadje aan Lake Tahoe. Clint, een dealer van exotische diersoorten op de zwarte markt, wordt voorwaardelijk vrijgelaten en besluit een moordlustige haai vrij te laten. Al snel beginnen zwemmers en wandelaars onderdeel te worden van de voedselketen van de haai. Aan Meredith en haar team de taak om het monster te stoppen.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 In Gesprek Met
13:26 Tiny House Nation
Tiny House Nation takes renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zach Giffin across America to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet.
14:10 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:15 Documentaire : What Plants Talk About
16:15 Tv.film : Sixteen Candles
Het gaat niet goed met het tienerleven van Samantha. Ze is verliefd op de knapste jongen van school, terwijl de grootste sukkel van de school een oogje op haar heeft. En omdat haar zus gaat trouwen vergeet de rest van het gezin door alle commotie haar zestiende verjaardag.
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Surifatu
19:20 Documentaire : Global Gardener : In The Tropics
20:00 Fish Finder
20:35 Science Of Stupid
Host Richard Hammond, from the hit series Top Gear, explains the science behind videos taken from the Internet.
21:10 Code Black
The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.
22:02 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:10 Cyberwar
22:36 Blindspot
Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.
23:22 Total Divas
00:06 Caribbean Newsline
00:37 ATV Nieuws
