7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS
8:45 My Little Pony
9:08 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 The Looney Tunes Show
10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S.
World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous cooking challenges and dinner services at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which one
10:45 Mighty Magiswords
11:10 Herhaling ATV Sports
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm:Monkey In The Middle
Chris has just moved to the East Coast, and already his workaholic father is encouraging him to make new friends. Luckily football (soccer) practice is starting up, and Chris meets a few …
14:10 Super Hit Top Ten
15:05 Herhaling Whazzz Up ?
16:15 Building Dream Homes
16:46 Team Ninja Warrior
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sarnami TV
19:50 My Floating Home
20:15 Atlanta
20:45 Scorpion
21:36 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:50 Tap A Bankstel:
22:45 Film-Documentaire:What Happened Miss Simone
00:35 Caribbean Newsline
01:06 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
01:42 Minority Report
02:25 Tv.film:Rebound
An acclaimed college basketball coach is demoted to a junior varsity team after a public meltdown.
04:00 Incredible Medicine Dr.Westons Casebook
05:00 Mr.Robot
06:05 12 Monkeys
06:46 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)