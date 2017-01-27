7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Max Out Cardio

8:45 Angelina Ballerina :The Magic Od Dance 3

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Star Wars Rebel

10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S

11:00 ATV Sports

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Jessie

13:05 Tekenfilm : Pokemon : Zoroark And The Master OF illusion

14:45 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:25 Whazzz Up ???

16:15 Team Ninja Warrior

17:00 The Final Interview with The Obama’s

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Sarnami Tv

20:00 Blackish

20:30 Meer Dan Doelpunten

21:00 Scorpion

22:10 Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:20 Tv.film: True Justice eath Riders

00:00 Caribbean Newsline

00:30 ATV Nieuws

01:10 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)