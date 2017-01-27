VRIJDAG 27 JANUARI 2017 ///ATV(KN.12.1)

7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Max Out Cardio
8:45 Angelina Ballerina :The Magic Od Dance 3
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Star Wars Rebel
10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S

World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will

 

11:00 ATV Sports
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Jessie
13:05 Tekenfilm : Pokemon : Zoroark And The Master OF illusion

The adventures of Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu, who travel across many regions in hopes of being regarded as a Pokemon master.

14:45 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:25 Whazzz Up ???
16:15 Team Ninja Warrior
17:00 The Final Interview with The Obama’s
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Sarnami Tv
20:00 Blackish
20:30 Meer Dan Doelpunten
21:00 Scorpion
22:10 Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:20 Tv.film: True Justice :D eath Riders

Elijah Kane, an ex-special forces operative and martial arts expert, is part of an undercover police team that carry out an often brutal style of law enforcement on the streets, similar to what Casey Ryback does on a boat.

00:00 Caribbean Newsline
00:30 ATV Nieuws
01:10 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
