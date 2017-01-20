Vrijdag 20 Januari 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10    Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Friday Round

8:45    Star Wars Rebels

9:08    Caribbean Newsline

9:42    Mighty Magiswords

10:05  Hell’s Kitchen U.S.

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of hell's kitchen season 15 series

World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will win…

11:00  ATV Sports

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:35  Jessie

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of jessie season 3 series

A Texan teen moves to New York City to follow her dreams and ends up as a nanny for a high profile couple’s four children.

13:00  Kinderfilm : Open Season 2

14:15  Building Dream Homes

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of building dream homes season 01 series

This serie follows some of the nation’s architects leading the way in groundbreaking design, as they battle with builders, blueprints and the clients who hire them, all in the name of making dream properties become a reality.

14:45  Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:32  Whazzz Up ?

16:15  Team Ninja Warrior

17:02  The King Of Queens

17:30  SZF Magazine

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:45  Sarnami TV

20:00  Black-Ish

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of black-ish season 03 series

A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

23:30  Ice Pilots

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of ice pilots season 06 series

Ice Pilots NWT is a reality television documentary series that portrays Buffalo Airways, an airline based in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Buffalo flies WWII-era propeller planes year-round in the Canadian North.

21:35  Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

21:50  Tap A Bankstel

22:46  Tv.film : Poker Night

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of poker night movie

Een jonge rechercheur neemt ongewild deel aan een sadistisch kat-en-muisspel wanneer hij wordt ontvoerd door een seriemoordenaar. Om te overleven moet de rechercheur de wijsheid die hem is bijgebracht door zijn oudere collega’s tijdens het pokeren zien te benutten.

00:40  Caribbean Newsline

01:11  ATV Nieuws

01:50  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)  

 
 