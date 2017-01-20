7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Friday Round
8:45 Star Wars Rebels
9:08 Caribbean Newsline
9:42 Mighty Magiswords
10:05 Hell’s Kitchen U.S.
World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will win…
11:00 ATV Sports
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Jessie
A Texan teen moves to New York City to follow her dreams and ends up as a nanny for a high profile couple’s four children.
13:00 Kinderfilm : Open Season 2
14:15 Building Dream Homes
This serie follows some of the nation’s architects leading the way in groundbreaking design, as they battle with builders, blueprints and the clients who hire them, all in the name of making dream properties become a reality.
14:45 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:32 Whazzz Up ?
16:15 Team Ninja Warrior
17:02 The King Of Queens
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sarnami TV
20:00 Black-Ish
A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.
23:30 Ice Pilots
Ice Pilots NWT is a reality television documentary series that portrays Buffalo Airways, an airline based in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Buffalo flies WWII-era propeller planes year-round in the Canadian North.
21:35 Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
21:50 Tap A Bankstel
22:46 Tv.film : Poker Night
Een jonge rechercheur neemt ongewild deel aan een sadistisch kat-en-muisspel wanneer hij wordt ontvoerd door een seriemoordenaar. Om te overleven moet de rechercheur de wijsheid die hem is bijgebracht door zijn oudere collega’s tijdens het pokeren zien te benutten.
00:40 Caribbean Newsline
01:11 ATV Nieuws
01:50 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
