07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:12 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Strenght
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:36 The Looney Tunes Show
10:00 Masterchef The Professionals
11:05 ATV Sports
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:25 Top Secret Swimming Holes
13:08 Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out
13:30 Super Hit Top 10
14:21 KC Undercover
14:45 Whazzz Up?
15:55 Tv.film:Jingle All The Way
17:31 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Sarnami TV
20:00 The Good Doctor
20:55 Scorpion
22:30 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:38 Tap A Bankstel
23:35 Tv.film:Wrapped Up In Christmas
01:05 Caribbean Newsline
01:36 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
02:15 Reasonable Doubt
03:00 Tv.film:Need For Speed
05:11 Documentaire:The Zoo Dublin Zoo Christmas Special
06:01 Big Time Rush
06:50 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Vrijdag 15 December 2017 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws