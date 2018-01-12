07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanety Friday Night Round

08:45 Adventure Time

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Atomic Puppet

10:00 Celebrity Masterchef

11:00 ATV Sports

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Top Secret Swimming Holes

13:20 Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out

13:45 Super Hit Top 10

14:35 KC Undercover

15:00 Herh.Whazzz Up

15:32 G.I.Joe Sigma Six

16:00 Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge

17:00 The Flintstones

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Sarnami TV

20:00 The Good Doctor

21:00 Scorpion

22:00 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Caribbean Newsline

22:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:15 Tv.Film: Marshall

01:25 Reasonable Doubt

02:10 Tv.Film: Yes,Madam!

03:45 Doc.Wonders Of The univers Learning Shorts

4:45 Tv.Film : Mayhem

06:15 Big Time Rush

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Programma Logos International

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)