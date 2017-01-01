Vrijdag 10 Maart 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10    Fitness : 21 Day Fix : Upper Fix

8:43    Batman Mad As A Hatter

9:05    Caribbean Newsline

9:40    Future Worm

10:05  Hell’s Kitchen U.S.

World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood,

10:50  Sabrina, The Teenage Witch

11:12  ATV Sports

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  Jessie

A Texan teen moves to New York City to follow her dreams and ends up as a nanny for a high profile couple’s four children.

13:05  Building Dream Homes

13:35  Kinderfilm : Surf’s Up 2 : Wavemania

An animated comedy that features WWE Superstars, providing their own voices while matching up against talking animals.

15:00  Super Hit Top 10

15:56  Whazzz Up?

16:36  Team Ninja Warrior

17:30  SZF Magazine

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:45  Sarnami TV

20:00  Programma : Ministerie Van Defensie

20:30  Meer Dan Doelpunten

21:01  Scorpion

An eccentric genius forms an international network of super-geniuses to act as the last line of defense against the complicated threats of the modern world.

22:00  Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:10  Tv.film : A Country Called Home

A COUNTRY CALLED HOME is a compelling coming of age story with universal appeal because it deals with trials and trepidations that most people experience in one way or another, no matter …

23:50  Caribbean Newsline

00:21  ATV Nieuws

00:57  Political Animals

A divorced, former First Lady, is currently serving as the Secretary of State. She deals with State Department issues, while trying to keep her family together.

06:00  BBC Nieuws

07:35  Steven Reyme Ministries

 

 
 