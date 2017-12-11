7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin
9:00 CNN Nieuws
9:35 Sranan Tori:Mix Max
10:00 Tv.film:Surviving Christmas
11:35 Nella The Princess Knight
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.film:Chloe And Theo
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 The Wonderful World Of Disney:Magical Holiday Celebration
16:30 When Animals Strike
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Great Christmas Light Fight
19:30 My Floating Home
20:00 This Is US
21:00 ATV Sports
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Being Mary Jane
22:45 Gotham
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:01 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:40 Snowfall
01:30 Tv.film:Blood Ties
03:40 World Toughest Fixes:High Voltage Power Lines
04:30 Between
05:15 House Of Lies
05:45 The Adventures Of Tin Tin
06:30 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Maandag11 december 2017 ATV(kn.12.1)
7:00 CNN Nieuws