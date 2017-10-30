Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
Maandag 30 Oktober 2017
7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Insanity Pulse
8:35 Atomic Puppet
9:00 CNN Nieuws
9:35 Sranan Torie : ASAGO 30 Jaar – Jong ASAGO
10:00 Tv.film : Cas and Dylan
11:38 Hey Jackie
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.film : Barely Lethal
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Kinderfilm : Ducktales The Movie Treasure of The Lost Lamp
16:30 Doc.: Extreme Engineering – Subways in America
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Beat Shazam
19:30 Doc.: Obesity in Paradise
20:00 This Is Us
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Being Mary Jane
23:00 Gotham
23:45 Caribbean Newsline
00:15 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
01:00 Fargo
01:45 Tv.film : Locke
03:20 Doc.: Worlds Wildest Cities
03:45 Between
04:30 House Of Lies
05:00 Batman
05:40 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)