7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Max Out Cardio
8:45 Jimmy Neutron
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 Sranan Sani : ASaGo Tap A Jari Special
10:20 Tv.film : The Cokeville Miracle
Op 9 mei 1986 vind er een verschrikkelijke gebeurtenis plaats in de kleine gemeenschap van Cokeville, Wyoming. Twee misdadigers gijzelen de studenten en leerkrachten van de lokale school. Het drama loopt vreselijk uit de hand, met een hartverscheurende ontknoping. Ron Hartley, wiens kinderen in deze klas zitten, wordt op bizarre wijze geconfronteerd met de gevolgen.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Girl Meets World
More than a decade after “Boy Meets World (1993)”, Cory and Topanga Matthews are married and have two children. Their daughter, Riley, faces life lessons through her family, friends, and school–where her father is her history teacher–as her parents did when they were younger.
13:05 JLA Trapped In Time
14:00 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
14:56 Americas Wild States : Wild Hawaii Land Of Fire
15:52 Somebody’s Gotta Do It
16:35 The Flintstones
17:18 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Kim’s Convenience
The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.
19:21 Angel From Hell
Allison isn’t quite sure if her new friend, Amy, is her guardian angel or a crazy person
20:00 Undercover Boss : Canada
21:00 ATV Sports
21:52 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:00 The Haves And The Have Nots
The Haves and the Have Nots is a serie focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family.
22:42 Gotham
The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:01 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)