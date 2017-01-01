Maandag 27 Maart 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10    Fitness : Shaun T Max Out Cardio

8:45    Jimmy Neutron

9:00    BBC Nieuws

9:35    Sranan Sani : ASaGo Tap A Jari Special

10:20  Tv.film : The Cokeville Miracle

Op 9 mei 1986 vind er een verschrikkelijke gebeurtenis plaats in de kleine gemeenschap van Cokeville, Wyoming. Twee misdadigers gijzelen de studenten en leerkrachten van de lokale school. Het drama loopt vreselijk uit de hand, met een hartverscheurende ontknoping. Ron Hartley, wiens kinderen in deze klas zitten, wordt op bizarre wijze geconfronteerd met de gevolgen.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  Girl Meets World

More than a decade after “Boy Meets World (1993)”, Cory and Topanga Matthews are married and have two children. Their daughter, Riley, faces life lessons through her family, friends, and school–where her father is her history teacher–as her parents did when they were younger.

13:05  JLA Trapped In Time

14:00  Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

14:56  Americas Wild States : Wild Hawaii Land Of Fire

15:52  Somebody’s Gotta Do It

16:35  The Flintstones

17:18  Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:50  Kim’s Convenience

The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

19:21  Angel From Hell

Allison isn’t quite sure if her new friend, Amy, is her guardian angel or a crazy person

20:00  Undercover Boss : Canada

21:00  ATV Sports

21:52  Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:00  The Haves And The Have Nots

The Haves and the Have Nots is a serie  focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family.

22:42  Gotham

The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.

23:30  Caribbean Newsline

00:01  ATV Nieuws

00:40  Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

 
 