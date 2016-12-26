7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness
8:35 Tekenfilm
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 Sranan Tori
10:00 Tv.film : A Heavenly Christmas
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Telesur Kerstconcert 2016
14:00 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:00 Tv.film : The Pororo Movie
16:55 Machine’s How They Work
17:20 Bijbel Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So
18:00 SPON BOB SQUARE PANTS
18:45 The Great Christmas Light Fight
20:00 Stuck In The Middle
20:00 Masters Of Illusions
21:10 Undercover Boss U.S.
22:00 Queen Sugar
22:45 Gotham
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
24:00 ATV Nieuws
00:05 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
MAANDAG 26 DECEMBER 2016 /// ATV(KN.12.1)
7:00 BBC Nieuws