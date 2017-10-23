07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse
08:35 G.I.Joe Sigma Six
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Sabrina The Teenage Witch
10:00 Tv.film:Monkey In The Middle
11:35 Ducktales
12:03 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:The Legend Of Chupacabras
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Care Bears Bearied Treasures
16:10 Documentaire:Animals That Will Kill You
17:00 VSB Infomercial:Vanessa Mahangi Souda
17:10 Gado WortoeTaki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
17:41 Infomercial:NIMOS/REDD:Geoportal
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Beat Shazam
19:30 Infomercial:Luchthavenbeheer BW-10 Film
20:00 This Is US
21:00 ATV Sports
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Being Mary Jane
22:50 Gotham
23:35 Caribbean Newsline
00:06 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:45 Fargo
01:45 Tv.film:Mischief Night
03:20 Documentaire:Worlds Wildest Cities
03:45 Between
04:30 House Of Lies
05:00 Batman
05:40 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Vorbehouden)
Maandag 23 Oktober 2017 (KN.12.1)
