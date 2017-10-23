07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse

08:35 G.I.Joe Sigma Six

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Sabrina The Teenage Witch

10:00 Tv.film:Monkey In The Middle

11:35 Ducktales

12:03 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:The Legend Of Chupacabras

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Care Bears Bearied Treasures

16:10 Documentaire:Animals That Will Kill You

17:00 VSB Infomercial:Vanessa Mahangi Souda

17:10 Gado WortoeTaki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

17:41 Infomercial:NIMOS/REDD:Geoportal

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Beat Shazam

19:30 Infomercial:Luchthavenbeheer BW-10 Film

20:00 This Is US

21:00 ATV Sports

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Being Mary Jane

22:50 Gotham

23:35 Caribbean Newsline

00:06 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

00:45 Fargo

01:45 Tv.film:Mischief Night

03:20 Documentaire:Worlds Wildest Cities

03:45 Between

04:30 House Of Lies

05:00 Batman

05:40 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Vorbehouden)