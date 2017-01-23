MAANDAG 23 JANUARI 2017 // (ATV(KN.12.1)

7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness
8:43 Jimmy Neutron
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 Marvel Avengers Assemble
10:00 Tv.film : 16 Wishes

A 16 year old girl prepares a list of 16 wishes for 8 years, hoping they will come true on her 16th birthday. A fairy comes to give her 16 candles that make the 16 wishes come true. Her …

11:35 Winx Club
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Girls Meet World
13:05 Documentaire : Ultimate Killers
14:00 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:00 Homes By The Sea
16:00 Somebody’s Gotta Do It
16:55 Machines How They Work
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Kim’s Convenience
19:15 Masters Of Illusions

Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees. Depending on the employee’s impression, …

20:00 Undercover Boss
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:10 The Haves And The Have Nots
22:55 Gotham
23:40 Caribbean Newsline
00:10 ATV Nieuws
00:55 EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)
(WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN)

 
 