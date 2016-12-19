7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Dance Party Boody Shakin
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 Frosty The Snowman
10:05 Tv.film : The Christmas Shepherd
Kinderboekenschrijfster Sally Brown leeft na het overlijden van haar man samen met de herdershond Buddy. Wanneer Buddy tijdens een onweersbui wegloopt, belandt hij in het dierenasiel. Daar wordt hij gevonden door Mark Green en zijn tienerdochter Emma. Buddy helpt hen met het verwerken van het verlies van zijn vrouw en haar moeder. Maar als Sally Buddy terugvindt, moet er besloten worden of hij bij Mark en Emma blijft of weer teruggaat met Sally.
11:35 A Garfield Christmas Special
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Girls Meet World
More than a decade after “Boy Meets World (1993)”, Cory and Topanga Matthews are married and have two children. Their daughter, Riley, faces life lessons through her family, friends, and school–where her father is her history teacher–as her parents did when they were younger.
13:05 Once Upon A Christmas
14:10 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:00 Inside The Factory : Baked Beans
16:05 He – Man And She – Ra Christmas Special
16:50 Waterforum
17:16 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 ATV’S Countdown To Christmas 2016 :
*A Pentatonic Christmas Special
*The Great Christmas Light Fight
*Undercover Boss
Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees. Depending on the employee’s impression, …
*ATV Sports
22:10 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:18 Queen Sugar
The series follows the life of three siblings–brother Ralph-Angel (trying to rebuild his life after jail) and sisters, Nova Bordelon (social activist, root woman, and herbalist) and Charley Bordelon (L.A. basketball wife), who, with her teenage son Micah, moves to the heart of Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father – an 800-acre sugarcane farm.
23:02 Gotham
The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.
23:46 Caribbean Newsline
00:17 ATV Nieuws
00:55 EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)
