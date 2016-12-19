7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Dance Party Boody Shakin

9:00 BBC Nieuws

9:35 Frosty The Snowman

10:05 Tv.film : The Christmas Shepherd

11:35 A Garfield Christmas Special

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Girls Meet World

13:05 Once Upon A Christmas

14:10 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:00 Inside The Factory : Baked Beans

16:05 He – Man And She – Ra Christmas Special

16:50 Waterforum

17:16 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 ATV’S Countdown To Christmas 2016 :

*A Pentatonic Christmas Special

*The Great Christmas Light Fight

*Undercover Boss

*ATV Sports

22:10 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:18 Queen Sugar

23:02 Gotham

23:46 Caribbean Newsline

00:17 ATV Nieuws

00:55 EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)

(WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN)